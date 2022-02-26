Advertise with Us
Tigers set sights squarely on NCAA tournament

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway has a new motto. “There’s no March Madness without February Success.”

It’s a phrase he heard from South Carolina assistant coach Perry Clark while Hardaway has described the Tigers season as ‘adventurous.’

“I don’t like adventurous,” he said.

Memphis has the season back on track, on the bubble of making the first NCAA tournament since the 2013-2014 season. Teetering the “Last Four In” and “First Four Out” in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology.

“We can’t afford to lose anymore and they know that,” said Hardaway. “We’re not putting any pressure on them, we’re just giving them a game plan to stick by.”

Memphis is currently 44th in the NET Rankings with 3 quad 1 wins with Wichita State, South Florida and the regular-season finale against Houston left on the schedule, the next two must wins. 

WILLIAMS: “We know we can’t look past nobody and nd we can’t be anxious,” said Tigers forward Deandre Williams. “We just have to take it day-by-day, go back to the drawing board, and that’s practice, watch film, and get ready for our next opponent.”

Hardaway says if the players feel pressure, well that’s why they came to Memphis as the time is now.

The Tigers next host Wichita State Sunday, at 2 p.m. at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

