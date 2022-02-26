Shelby County leaders announce support for Supreme Court nominee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday, a group of Shelby County leaders announced their support for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is already a federal judge, but she could soon become the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.

“Many times, when the legislators could not give us assistance when the governors and the mayors even the president perhaps did not step out to give us assistance, we always found relief in the court system. We always found relief in the federal court system,” said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, who also serves as president of the NAACP Memphis chapter.

Turner and other members of the Shelby County Commission’s Black Caucus gathered Saturday to show their support publicly for Jackson.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson on Friday.

“It’s far time, been beyond time that a black woman is now, would be on the Supreme Court,” said Mickell Lowery, Shelby County Commissioner.

Shelby County Commissioner Eddie Jones also serves as President of the National Association of Black Officials.

He says he’s urging Black officials across the country to press their U.S. Senators to support Judge Jackson’s nomination.

“This is just another milestone in that fabric of the United States flag that blacks in this country truly matter,” said Jones. “We will be urging our senators in the state of Tennessee to support this nominee.”

Both of Tennessee’s U.S. Senators, Republicans Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, voted against Jackson’s confirmation last summer to become a judge on the D.C. circuit court.

Senator Hagerty congratulated Jackson on her nomination and says he looks forward to meeting with her.

“I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination. As I indicated last month, I expect a nominee to have a strong record of and commitment to upholding the rule of law and applying it impartially. I look forward to meeting personally with Judge Jackson soon,” said Hagerty.

Senator Blackburn, who sits on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, criticized the president for naming his nominee during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“President Biden’s announcement just days after an unprovoked full scale invasion by Russia is extremely inappropriate,” said Blackburn. “However, I cannot hold President Biden’s failure to lead our nation against his nominee. I do plan on meeting with the President’s nominee in person, and thoroughly vetting her record to determine if she is a person of high character. A Supreme Court nominee must be committed to upholding the rule of law and Constitution as written. We must not blindly confirm a justice to serve as a rubber stamp for a radical progressive agenda.”

If confirmed, Judge Jackson would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who’s retiring this summer.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.