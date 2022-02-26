President Biden nominates first Black woman to U.S. Supreme Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, President Joe Biden introduced his nominee for Supreme Court Justice.

Federal Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Jackson currently sits on D.C.’s federal appellate court. She’s a Harvard graduate who spent seven years in private practice and was also an assistant public defender.

Jackson was nominated to district court just eight months ago and was confirmed by a 53-44 vote with the support of three Senate Republicans. She also clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer whose seat she will take if she is confirmed to the high court.

We spoke to Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari to get her thoughts on this nomination.

“Growing up, I always knew I wanted to be a lawyer,” said Akbari. “I remember visiting the Supreme Court when I was in eighth grade, and now seeing a Black woman and an amply qualified Black woman nominated to be appointed to the Supreme Court, I mean it’s all joy, pride, respect. Super excited.”

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is responsible for holding hearings for Supreme Court nominees.

She says she plans to meet with Jackson to thoroughly vet her record and determine if she is “a person of high character.”

As for what’s next, Senate Democratic leaders hope to have a vote confirming Jackson to the court by Mid-April.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

