More rain expected tonight followed by a dry pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More cold rain returns this evening into tonight with lows in the mid 30s. There could be a brief wintry mix in areas north of I-40. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph. Showers should move out of most areas by sunrise.

SUNDAY: It will be cloudy early with a some clearing from north to south in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Sunday night with a clear sky.

DRY WEEK AHEAD: A warming trend is on the way with highs in the 50s Monday and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas will top 70 by late week. Look for a good deal of sun most of the week. The next rain chance arrives next weekend.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

