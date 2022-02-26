Memphis woman granted new trial after 6-year sentence for illegally registering to vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman sentenced to more than six years in prison for illegally registering to vote has been granted a new trial.

Prosecutors say Pamela Moses was on probation for past felony convictions and had lost her voting rights when she registered to vote back in 2019.

Moses claimed her rights had been restored, thanks to a letter from the Tennessee Department of Corrections. That letter was never presented at trial, prompting a judge to grant a new trial.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich released the following statement regarding the case:

“The Tennessee Department of Correction failed to turn over a necessary document in the case of Pamela Moses and therefore her conviction has been overturned by the judge. When reporters or political opportunists use the word ‘state’ they need to be crystal clear that the error was made by the TDOC and not any attorney or officer in the office of the Shelby County District Attorney.”

The Tennessee Department of Corrections TDOC responded, saying the agency’s actions in the Moses case were fully disclosed to the DA’s office, but that there was “a lack of clarity in understanding the scope of what had been requested by the DA’s Office.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.