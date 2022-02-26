Memphis-Shelby County Schools lifting indoor mask restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is easing indoor mask restrictions.

MSCS students will have the option to opt out of wearing masks beginning Monday, Feb. 28. This comes after recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Shelby County Health Department.

The school district highly recommends masks be worn in indoor spaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. To opt out of wearing masks, parents must complete a form provided by their child’s school.

Masks are highly recommended or employees but not required.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.