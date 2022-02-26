Memphis family working to recover after everything lost in house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A community is rallying around one Memphis family who spent days in the dark after the Feb. 3 ice storm only to regain power and lose everything.

During the ice storm, the Memphis Fire Department responded to 1,220 fire-related calls.

It was then when Action News 5 first met Emmie Calvo.

“Within 10 minutes of my lights coming on, my house was on complete fire,” said Calvo.

Calvo says her family of six lost power for five days.

“We weren’t home for five days. We were checking on the house once or twice a day to let the dogs out, check on the cats, and the fifth day was, ‘yay the power is on.’ We didn’t even make it home before we lost everything.’ It was maybe 10 minutes after we heard the power was back on,” said Calvo and her partner.

The Memphis Fire Department determined the cause of the blaze was an electrical malfunction in an upstairs bedroom.

Calvo says she and her family have not been able to find temporary housing, but despite the situation, she’s thankful for all the help her family has received.

“If it wasn’t for my neighbors I would have lost my animals,” said Calvo. “If I were home when that happened, I could have lost a child. My advice is, I feel like we did what we could in the event of having your power go out. Unplug the refrigerator, unplug your washer and dryer. Those are things that can be replaced, but it’s so expensive to do so,” said Calvo.

The Calvo family has started a GoFundMe to help with recovery efforts.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.