Grizzlies looking for first win after break and how to keep Ja healthy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After building a 41-20 pre-All-Star break record, the Memphis Grizzlies have lost two straight to start a stretch run of the season.

Thursday night’s 119-114 defeat at Minnesota could come with a greater cost than just a rare L.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant injured himself late in the third quarter attempting to make a move. It’s the latest hold-your-breath moment from Memphis’ mercurial star. Of Course, Morant will never stay out of a game if he can help it.

“Went to the back, got looked at, got some stretching, and I came back out to play and battle with my teammates to try and get a win,” he said. “I’m all good, just got to save me from myself.”

The Grizzlies’ next play at the East Division, leading Chicago Bulls Saturday night.

