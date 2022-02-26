Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies looking for first win after break and how to keep Ja healthy

Grizzlies looking for first win after break and how to keep Ja healthy
Grizzlies looking for first win after break and how to keep Ja healthy(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After building a 41-20 pre-All-Star break record, the Memphis Grizzlies have lost two straight to start a stretch run of the season.   

Thursday night’s 119-114 defeat at Minnesota could come with a greater cost than just a rare L.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant injured himself late in the third quarter attempting to make a move.  It’s the latest hold-your-breath moment from Memphis’ mercurial star.   Of Course, Morant will never stay out of a game if he can help it.

“Went to the back, got looked at, got some stretching, and I came back out to play and battle with my teammates to try and get a win,” he said. “I’m all good, just got to save me from myself.”

The Grizzlies’ next play at the East Division, leading Chicago Bulls Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crosstown concourse fire
Pizza oven sparks fire at Crosstown Concourse
Memphis man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Winter storm leaves one dead, causes downed trees and power lines in Tipton Co.
Winter storm leaves one dead, causes downed trees and power lines in Tipton Co.
Family has identified Itali Oakley as the four-year-old who was hit in a Friday night drive-by...
17-year-old charged after shooting 4-year-old
Police: Driver with gunshot wound crashes on Getwell
Police: Driver with gunshot wound crashes on Getwell

Latest News

Tigers set sights squarely on NCAA tournament
Tigers set sights squarely on NCAA tournament
New CBHS coach Jason Motte
Former big leaguer becomes CBHS baseball coach
Basketball
Hogs get first win at Florida hoops in 27 years
Rick Barnes and Kennedy Chandler
Chandler has big game in Vols win at Missouri