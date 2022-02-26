Frayser family picking up the pieces after tree falls on home during ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are in the dark and cold after this week’s ice storm.

It’s the second to hit the Mid-South this month.

One Frayser family is picking up the pieces after a tree crashed through their home.

“You just can’t describe it,” said homeowner Leon Lane. “There’s no other way to describe this.”

Lane has lived in his Frayser home with his family for over 20 years.

“We just finished paying for it,” said Lane.

It’s a place he raised his children and where the family gathers to celebrate with each other. Early Thursday morning while Lane and his wife were sound asleep, they were also inches away from tragedy.

“This is where my life was laying,” said Lane. “She was laying right here.”

Freezing weather caused a large tree to fall on their home and land in their bedroom. Lane says neither of them knew what had happened until sheetrock fell on his wife’s face.

“Thank God that night, she came up out of this bed and she beat me in the hallway,” said Lane.

Lane says he and his wife are thankful they made it out with their lives and their faith unshaken.

“Even though we both pray and believe in God, but it just showed us how miraculous he can be,” said Lane. “Just inches, just inches and we both could have been gone if you really think about it.”

Lane and his family are working to get in touch with the owner of the land where that tree fell from. They’re also asking for help removing all of that debris from their home.

If you’d like to help, you can contact Lane by e-mail at leonlane220@gmail.com.

