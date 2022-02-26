A few passing showers through afternoon followed by rain & patchy sleet tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Cloudy and cold this afternoon with periods of rain this evening along with patchy sleet moving in by tonight. A drier pattern will arrive by Sunday afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a brief shower or sleet along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and sleet, a light North wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Early morning rain then a gradually clearing sky with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.