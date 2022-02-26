Clouds and cold temperatures remain ahead of another round of rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold but dry pattern is in place for now as our next round of rain is taking shape. A few snow flurries are expected tonight with rain and patchy sleet moving in by tomorrow night.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a brief shower or sleet along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 40.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and sleet, a light North wind, and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Early morning rain then a gradually clearing sky with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

