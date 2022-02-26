Advertise with Us
BBB cautions donors to avoid questionable relief charities

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau cautions anyone wanting to donate money to help those in Ukraine to avoid questionable relief charities.

The BBB offers a few tips and questions to consider before donating to a charity.

  • Is the charity experienced in providing emergency relief?
  • Do they make exaggerated financial claims such as “100% will be spent on relief”
  • The number one tip the BBB suggests is checking to see if the charity already has a presence in Ukraine

The BBB also provided this list of accredited charities for donations:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

