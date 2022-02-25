Advertise with Us
As war rages in Ukraine, expect higher gas prices here in America

By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Russia’s attack on Ukraine has shocked the world and all of its assets. Here in Mississippi, State Economist Corey Miller says everyday necessities will be impacted as well.

“Higher gas prices for Mississippians might be the biggest impact we see from this conflict,” he said.

Currently, the average cost per gallon is $3.21 for regular and $3.67 for diesel, and, according to the MS Oil and Gas Board, that number could increase by 20% by the end of the week.

And that’s because Russia is the 3rd largest petroleum producer in the world.

“Any decrease, even if it’s a slight decrease in the oil supply, it’s going to affect oil prices and gasoline prices. Even a 1% can add 20% to your gasoline bill,” said David Snodgrass of the MS Oil and Gas Board.

As gas costs go up for commuters and travelers, Mississippi farmers will have to deal with higher diesel and fertilizer costs - making the value of items in your shopping cart go up as well.

“That area of the world sends a lot of fertilizer products to the United States. You’ll first see it in fruits and vegetables, a fresh market side of things,|” explained Mike McCormick, President of MS Farm Bureau. “And then it’ll work its way through the supply chain, from wheat all the way to a loaf of bread.”

As for the stock market, Miller says folks will continue to see great fluctuation while countries in Europe and the United States manage physical and economic sanctions.

“There’s just so much for investors to process right now, not only with this geopolitical conflict, but all the things that were going on before that in terms of inflation, and COVID-19, and supply chain issues.”

