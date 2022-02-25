Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.(Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system.

His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash
14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash
Memphis police find body inside burning vehicle
Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (white) in effect Thursday.
Rain, freezing rain, and sleet falling across the Mid-South Thursday morning
Lakeland Esporta roof collapse
Roof collapse reported at Esporta Fitness on Stage Rd.
New FDA report reveals more about conditions inside Family Dollar warehouse
New FDA report reveals more about conditions inside Family Dollar warehouse

Latest News

Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty
Mid-South lawmakers react to White House response to Ukraine invasion
Mid-South lawmakers react to White House response to Ukraine invasion
Memphis police searching for 2 suspects in string of robberies
Memphis police searching for 2 suspects in string of robberies
Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact U.S. gas prices