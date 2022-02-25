Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact U.S. gas prices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The price of gas was already on the rise before Russia attacked Ukraine.

The concern now is that the crisis will only increase the pain being felt at the pump.

AAA says the national average price for gas in the U.S. Thursday was $3.54 a gallon, up from $2.65 a gallon a year ago. The experts say gas could top $4 a gallon by this spring. It’s not far from that price at some Mid-South gas stations already.

At the Exxon on Poplar at Highland, gas was $3.69 a gallon Feb. 16. One week later, it’s 10 cents higher at $3.79 per gallon.

Memphis driver Shelia Matlock filled up at the Marathon gas station at Lamar and Airways in Orange Mound where the price has climbed to $3.39 a gallon.

“It’s terrible,” Matlock told Action News 5. “I go to work and I have to drive from Whitehaven to North Memphis and I run out of gas so fast.”

We found gas for $3.18 a gallon at a Valero in South Memphis. The Exxon on Riverside Drive in downtown Memphis is selling gas for $3.69 a gallon. At the BP at Cooper and Union in Midtown, gas is now selling for $3.44 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says gas could reach $4 a gallon in just a few weeks.

“$4 a gallon is definitely a possibility for the national average by April or May,” said De Haan, “Keep in mind the Russian situation is not the only thing pushing gas prices up.”

In addition to worries that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could interrupt global oil supplies, De Haan says refineries are switching from the winter blend of gas to the more expensive summer blend mandated by the EPA. Warmer weather and pandemic restrictions lifting, and more people getting out and about are also creating more demand for gas.

GasBuddy says other things are likely to become more expensive as a result of gas prices going up, including airline tickets, groceries, and any items your order online that get shipped to your house as the costs for transportation companies spike.

De Haan says Uber, Lyft, and Instacart may add fuel surcharges.

Relief is nowhere in sight.

“They need to take the gas prices down,” Edric Brooks told Action News 5 while gassing up his car, “So people can afford gas and other stuff, you know what I’m saying?”

President Joe Biden says his administration is using every tool to protect American businesses and consumers. GasBuddy says one option is to utilize the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve, something the president did last fall.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.