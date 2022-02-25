Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Memphis Thursday night.

The pedestrian was hit in the 4100 block of Hickory Hill. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the responsible party remained on the scene. Charges are currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

