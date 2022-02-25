Mid-South lawmakers react to White House response to Ukraine invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The White House is currently dealing with two nations at war and one of the biggest domestic decisions of President Joe Biden’s presidency.

Wednesday, the National Black Caucus of State Legislators got a front-row seat to it all, including a Mid-South lawmaker.

Just hours after Vice President Kamala Harris met with the lawmakers, Russia invaded Ukraine. Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari says just prior to the attack, the White House was bustling with activity.

“It felt busy, certainly I think it was a busy day yesterday and this situation had President Biden evaluating Supreme Court nominees,” said Akbari, who attended the closed-door meeting with the vice president. “As we were walking into the White House campus, we saw Star Jones who has been working extensively on this nomination.”

The meeting was originally scheduled to discuss voting rights, but pressing issues of the day quickly took center stage.

Biden announced Thursday that there would be sanctions placed against Russia.

“We obviously don’t want to engage in any war situation, so by putting these crippling financial measures in place and her people will soon start to feel those consequences, so hopefully that will help to bring an end to unnecessary conflict,” said Akbari.

However, the president’s actions aren’t bringing praise from all Tennessee lawmakers.

Tennessee Congressman Bill Hagerty said in part:

“President Biden’s strategy to prevent this invasion has failed. Despite Ukrainian President Zelensky’s persistent call for pre-invasion sanctions, the Biden Administration chose to do nothing until it was too late and must now change course.”

