Mid-South deals with more power outages after another winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday morning, Memphians woke up to ice on their trees, more debris on the ground, and another round of power outages.

Some areas saw major flooding, like in Wolf River Greenway.

The Esporta gym in Lakeland suffered extensive damage when the roof collapsed. Fire officials believe water damage may have caused the cave-in.

This winter, Shelby County residents have cranked up their generators quite a few times due to power outages during storms. Doug Ivy, who lives in North Shelby County, said he lost power at 6:55 a.m. Ivy says he also lost power during the Feb. 3 ice storm.

“In my opinion, we live in the best area of Shelby County to get treated the worst,” said Ivy.

Ivy said most storm clean up is done by those in the community.

“The people out here work together and stick together, and help one another. And if we didn’t, I don’t know what we’d do,” said Ivy.

Not far from Ivy is E.E. Jeter K-8 School in Millington. Parents were called to pick up their kids early when the power went out. The cause was a broken power pole and downed power line.

“They didn’t cancel school this morning at Jeter school because it’s part of the Memphis Shelby County system. Millington and everybody canceled their schools but the schools in the city are apparently okay, so they didn’t think about Jeter out here,” said Ivy.

Jerica Phillips with MSCS addressed those concerns.

“The power was on E.E. Jeter this morning. What we learned is around 9 o’clock, the school is in at 9:15, and so students were already arriving at the school when the neighborhood tree went down there and knocked that power,” Phillips explained.

Phillips said students were kept on the bus so they could stay warm.

“Based on the fact that it was chilly, she wanted to keep the kids warm and once the determination was made that we would do early dismissal, we went ahead and fed children breakfast,” said Phillips.

A total of four MSCS schools dismissed early due to power outages: Bolton High School, Barret’s Chapel, Delano, and Jeter.

At this time, there’s no word on when power will be restored at the school, and the district has not decided if classes will be cancelled at Jeter Friday.

