Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police searching for 2 suspects in string of robberies

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for two men responsible for a string of robberies.

Police say the suspects robbed seven businesses across Memphis, including two gas stations and several Dollar General stores.

Investigators say both men stand 5′11″ and weigh about 200 pounds. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash
14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash
Memphis police find body inside burning vehicle
Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (white) in effect Thursday.
Rain, freezing rain, and sleet falling across the Mid-South Thursday morning
Lakeland Esporta roof collapse
Roof collapse reported at Esporta Fitness on Stage Rd.
New FDA report reveals more about conditions inside Family Dollar warehouse
New FDA report reveals more about conditions inside Family Dollar warehouse

Latest News

Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis
Mid-South lawmakers react to White House response to Ukraine invasion
Mid-South lawmakers react to White House response to Ukraine invasion
Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact U.S. gas prices
Mid-South lawmakers react to White House response to Ukraine invasion
Mid-South lawmakers react to White House response to Ukraine invasion