Memphis police searching for 2 suspects in string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for two men responsible for a string of robberies.

Police say the suspects robbed seven businesses across Memphis, including two gas stations and several Dollar General stores.

Investigators say both men stand 5′11″ and weigh about 200 pounds. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.