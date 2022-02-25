Memphis man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Joshua Lee Hernandez, “Ace Hernandez,” 28, is charged with the following:

Assaulting

Resisting or impeding officers

Civil disorder

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Related offenses

The Department of Justice says court documents reveal Hernandez was among rioters who assaulted law enforcement and who entered the Capitol building. He was arrested in Memphis and made his initial appearance in the Western District of Tennessee Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.