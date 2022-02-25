Advertise with Us
Memphis man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Joshua Lee Hernandez, “Ace Hernandez,” 28, is charged with the following:

  • Assaulting
  • Resisting or impeding officers
  • Civil disorder
  • Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
  • Related offenses

The Department of Justice says court documents reveal Hernandez was among rioters who assaulted law enforcement and who entered the Capitol building. He was arrested in Memphis and made his initial appearance in the Western District of Tennessee Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

