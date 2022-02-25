Former Shelby County assistant DA pleads guilty in year-long investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former assistant district attorney for Shelby County has pleaded guilty to violating the federal Travel Act.

Glenda Adams is accused of accepting money to give a local attorney restricted information contained in traffic accident reports.

This happened between February 2017 and October 2020. The attorney would use reports to solicit accident victims and offer them legal service.

Adams faces five years in prison. Sentencing is set for May.

