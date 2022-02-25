Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Shelby County assistant DA pleads guilty in year-long investigation

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former assistant district attorney for Shelby County has pleaded guilty to violating the federal Travel Act.

Glenda Adams is accused of accepting money to give a local attorney restricted information contained in traffic accident reports.

This happened between February 2017 and October 2020. The attorney would use reports to solicit accident victims and offer them legal service.

Adams faces five years in prison. Sentencing is set for May.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crosstown concourse fire
Pizza oven sparks fire at Crosstown Concourse
Memphis man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Winter storm leaves one dead, causes downed trees and power lines in Tipton Co.
Winter storm leaves one dead, causes downed trees and power lines in Tipton Co.
Family has identified Itali Oakley as the four-year-old who was hit in a Friday night drive-by...
17-year-old charged after shooting 4-year-old
Police: Driver with gunshot wound crashes on Getwell
Police: Driver with gunshot wound crashes on Getwell

Latest News

One shot, killed in early morning shooting
One shot, killed in early morning shooting
West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang
West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty by 18-wheeler
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Shelby County leaders announce support for Supreme Court nominee
FTC reports 70% increase in fraud over the last year
FTC reports 70% increase in fraud over the last year
Photojournalist Ernest C. Withers honored with new exhibit at Collierville library
Photojournalist Ernest C. Withers honored with new exhibit at Collierville library