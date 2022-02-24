‘We’re very disturbed by what we’re seeing’: March of Dimes CEO speaks on maternal health crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The maternal and infant health crisis in the United States is being felt nationwide, but people of color are disproportionately affected.

March of Dimes CEO Stacey Stewart joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about disparities impacting women and babies before, during and after childbirth.

“There are many contributing factors,” Stewart said. “For example, the fact that we have states, for example, in Tennessee that have not expanded Medicaid. It’s left tens of thousands of women without access to the coverage that they need to get even adequate prenatal care.”

Click here for more information on the March for Change date in Tennessee and the maternal health crisis.

