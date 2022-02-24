Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash
14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash
Memphis police find body inside burning vehicle
Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (white) in effect Thursday.
Rain, freezing rain, and sleet falling across the Mid-South Thursday morning
New FDA report reveals more about conditions inside Family Dollar warehouse
New FDA report reveals more about conditions inside Family Dollar warehouse
Lakeland Esporta roof collapse
Roof collapse reported at Esporta Fitness on Stage Rd.

Latest News

The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday,...
Wall Street reels, recovers after invasion of Ukraine
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
Boots' face and paws were badly burned in the Marshall Fire.
Cat badly burned in wildfire reunited with family after missing for a year
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Parents of teen charged in Michigan school shooting to stand trial
Shelby County Health Department launches portal to report rapid, at-home COVID test results