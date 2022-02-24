Advertise with Us
Veteran corrections deputy with SCSO dies at 57

SCSO Corrections Deputy Bridgette Hunter
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its own last week on Feb. 17.

SCSO says Officer Bridgette Hunter was a well-respected veteran corrections deputy who began her career in SCSO’s jail division in 1991. She was 57.

Her co-workers and friends described her as someone who loved her family more than anything, her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she was always dedicated to her work.

SCSO asks the community to keep Hunter’s family in their thoughts and says she will be truly missed.

