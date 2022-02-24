Tennessee lawmakers react to Russia attacking Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT / AP) - Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Large explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

President Biden pledged new sanctions meant to punish Russia for an act of aggression that the international community had for weeks anticipated but could not prevent through diplomacy. Biden in a written statement condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine, and he promised the U.S. and its allies “will hold Russia accountable.”

WVLT News spoke to Rep. Tim Burchett, who condemned Russia’s move.

“Just like in the old days, the old Russia. Nothing’s changed. The hierarchy is eating caviar and champagne at the Kremlin. And the poor Russians are out standing for a loaf of bread all day,” Burchett said.

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty released the following statement:

Ukraine and its people are now under attack. The Russian dictator has brought war to the European continent. President Biden’s strategy to prevent this invasion has failed. Despite Ukrainian President Zelensky’s persistent call for pre-invasion sanctions, the Biden Administration chose to do nothing until it was too late and must now change course. I’m calling on President Biden to immediately demonstrate American strength by moving to reclaim our energy independence, secure our own borders, put in place safeguards to protect our critical infrastructure, impose decisive economic and financial hardship on Putin’s regime, work with our Allies and partners, including NATO, to boost Ukraine’s capability to defend itself, and strengthen NATO’s own defensive capabilities. President Biden must recognize the gravity and severity of this moment and do everything in his power to protect the safety and security of the American people.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn called on President Biden to take action against Russia and remove the country from the SWIFT banking system.

The SWIFT banking system is an international financial network that acts as the backbone for many financial institutions.

We pray for the people of Ukraine as they defend against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union. Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately levy severe sanctions against Russia — starting with removal from the SWIFT banking system.



Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, who represents the third district of Tennessee, also released a statement. In it, Rep. Fleischmann called for the United States to impose strong sanctions against Russia’s oil and natural gas production.

Last night, the world witnessed Vladimir Putin’s aggression as he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian armed forces. The time has come for the United States to swiftly impose strong, crippling sanctions against Russia’s oil and natural gas production, access to international financial markets, and work with our allies and partners in NATO, Europe, and worldwide to impose the harshest penalties possible on Putin and the supporters of his totalitarian regime. The United States and our allies must do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself through military and financial aid, and ensure that Putin knows that his lawless aggression will not stand.

WVLT News spoke with Rep. Fleischmann, who said the United States needs to take a more active approach.

“The world needs to stand up now and say ‘No.’ This is shocking. This is a real invasion with real troops, real arms, tanks. And it’s wrong. Ukraine is a sovereign nation with borders, and there’s absolutely no reason whatsoever, why the United States or any other countries should stand by and allow Putin in Russia to move into Ukraine,” he said.

President Biden is expected to update the country around mid-day Thursday.

