Tennessee House passes bill to loosen police residency requirements

Undated photo of the Tennessee House of Representatives during session in 2021.
Undated photo of the Tennessee House of Representatives during session in 2021.
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee House passed legislation Thursday allowing first responders to live where they choose.

If passed, Bill 29, would ban residency requirements for police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services workers.

There’s a statewide version of the bill that passed through the Senate back in March 2021 by State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) and a House version that only applies to Memphis.

Police residency has been a topic of contention for years in Memphis.

Some feel first responders should live in the communities they serve whereas others feel it hinders agencies from hiring more people.

“With this law, Memphis could quickly hire a multitude of new police officers,” said Kelsey. 

Memphis Police Department is reportedly over 500 officers short of the staffing goal set by the Memphis City Council.

The two bills will now go through a reconciliation process that could take place within the next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash
