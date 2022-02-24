Temperatures rise above freezing in most areas this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with isolated showers through early evening. Highs will reach the mid 30s to low 40s across the Mid-South this afternoon. Winds will turn northwest at 5-15 mph. Melting should occur in some areas with ice covered trees.

TONIGHT: Early showers will give way to clouds with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds could linger in some areas with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be chilly this weekend with highs in the lower to upper 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: A warming trend is on the way with highs in the 50s Monday and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for a good deal of sun all three days. It will cool down some by Thursday and Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

