Suspect still wanted for January homicide

Robert Boddie
Robert Boddie(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting on January 22.

According to police, the shooting took place on Ariways Boulevard and 41-year-old Curtis Rolack was shot and killed.

Police have identified Robert Boddie as the shooter and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Boddie is expected to be charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

