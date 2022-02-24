Suspect still wanted for January homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting on January 22.

According to police, the shooting took place on Ariways Boulevard and 41-year-old Curtis Rolack was shot and killed.

Police have identified Robert Boddie as the shooter and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Boddie is expected to be charged with voluntary manslaughter.

