Some MLGW customers shocked by higher bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) customers say they experienced sticker shock after getting their latest utility bill, including Deborah Carter who lives in a home in Wyndyke.

Carter says she lives alone along with her two dogs on a fixed income. Social security is her only income.

She says she’s a stickler about keeping her thermostat below 68 degrees.

“If I get cold, I put a robe on. I never turn that up because I just can’t afford it. I can not afford it,” said Carter.

Carter has double pane windows, limits running her dishwasher to four times a month, and does laundry once a week. However, despite her diligence, her bill more than doubled compared to her bill last month.

Her bill jumped to $260, compared to $129 in December. She says her bill in January 2021 was $160.

“I’m retired on social security. I budget for those things as does everybody does and I understand $260 is not a lot if I had a family that lived here or a traveling circus that lived here,” said Carter.

Action News 5 has fielded numerous calls from MLGW customers experiencing the same thing.

Jim West, the vice president of MLGW Customer Care, says the higher bills are mostly due to colder weather that requires more energy to heat homes.

Plus, overall MLGW rates have increased.

“You might have seen our communications campaign back in the fall. Natural gas prices did go up this winter,” said West during an MLGW town hall meeting Wednesday.

Back in the fall, MLGW did warn of a 20% to 30% increase in natural gas. That adds up to an additional $20 dollars per month for the average customer.

Plus, MLGW customers saw a small rate increase last month across the board as part of the utility company’s five-year improvement plan.

In January, electricity increased 1.5%, gas 2%, and water 5%.

Here’s why. Carter’s gas bill increased from $57 last January to $106, that’s nearly double. Her electricity went from $66 last January to $139 dollars this past month.

Her water bill has remained practically unchanged.

Carter doesn’t believe she has significantly increased her electricity and gas usage.

“We have no recourse. No one has any recourse if you disagree with your bill. Well, what are you going to do,” said Carter.

MLGW says customers can call 544-6549 to dispute their bill. You can also click here for more information.

MLGW says no one is in danger of having their service disconnected this month. Disconnection will resume March 7.

