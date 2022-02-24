Shelby County Health Department launches portal to report rapid, at-home COVID test results

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County residents who have used at-home COVID-19 test kits now have a way to report their results online.

The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) created the Rapid Test Result (RTR) submission link, which can also be accessed on the health department’s COVID-19 website. Guidance on what to do if you test positive or negative is provided on submission of the result.

Residents without internet access can report their rapid test results by calling the SCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 901-222-MASK.

