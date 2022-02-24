Roof collapse reported at Esporta Fitness on Stage Rd.

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Action News 5′s camera crews is on the scene of a roof collapse at Esporta Fitness on Stage Road-Highway 64 in Lakeland.

A picture of the scene shows water, pipes and roofing hitting the floor of the gym.

According to Esporta’s website, the location is closed Thursday due to a power outage.

We are working to learn more information about what caused the collapse.

