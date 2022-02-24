Rain, freezing rain, and sleet falling across the Mid-South Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Winter Storm Warning (pink) has been issued through 6 PM.

A Winter Storm Warning means that freezing rain could produce ice accumulations of less than a quarter of an inch in the warned area.

A Winter Weather Advisory (white) has been issued for other areas through 6 PM Thursday.

This means light ice accumulations are expected for the advised area Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (white) in effect Thursday. (WMC)

Light ice accumulations can be expected with hazardous travel possible.

Additional tree damage and/or power outages will also be possible.

Check the MLGW Outage Map here.

All winter weather will come to an end by the afternoon as precipitation exits the area.

However, a Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of west Tennessee through Friday Morning.

With the previous days rainfall amounts, soil conditions are saturated, it won’t take much for areal flooding to occur, especially near river banks and creeks. More rain will only compound this situation.

Please stay out of floodwater and avoid flooded roadways.

Flood Watch in effect until Friday morning, Feb 25, 2022 (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

For most of Friday, we look to be dry and chilly with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s.

The weekend will feature clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain will be likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be chilly this weekend with highs in the lower 40s Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday.

7 Day forecast as of 7 AM Thursday, Feb 24, 2022 (WMC)

It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday, lower 60s Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday.

