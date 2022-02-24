Advertise with Us
Rain continues today, cold temperatures through the weekend

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a rainy start to the day with a weather system sitting over the Mid-South. Sleet will also be possible this morning, but temperatures will gradually climb above freezing over the next few hours. The best chance for rain and a wintry mix will be along and north of I-40. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s this afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 42 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% early. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Friday will start with clouds, but those will gradually clear in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain will be likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be chilly this weekend with highs in the lower 40s Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday, lower 60s Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday.

