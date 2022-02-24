MPD Scorpion Unit arrests man for gun, drug charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD’s Scorpion Unit made an arrest on Eaglewood Drive on February 19.

Police say officers were in the area of The Boulevard apartments and saw a silver Infiniti parked with the passenger door open. As officers approached the vehicle they reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

The passenger quickly got out of the car and the driver put an unknown item into a backpack. Upon inspection police found marijuana on the passenger and a loaded Ak-style pistol in the backpack. Police also found a bottle of promethazine and marijuana inside the backpack.

The passenger, Damecio Wilbourn was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The driver, Romello Hendrix was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.