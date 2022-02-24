Advertise with Us
Mom saves daughter after car theft in Memphis

Mom saves daughter after car theft in Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother took drastic action to save her daughter after her car was stolen outside of a Memphis business Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police say just before 3 p.m., a woman parked her 2013 Ford Escape in front of a restaurant on Getwell near American Way.

Police say she left the car running with her 12-year-old daughter inside when this man jumped in and drove away. The mom chased the car and was able to catch up when it stopped in traffic. That’s when police say she was able to pull her daughter out of the backseat to safety.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

