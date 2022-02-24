Mom saves daughter after car theft in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother took drastic action to save her daughter after her car was stolen outside of a Memphis business Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police say just before 3 p.m., a woman parked her 2013 Ford Escape in front of a restaurant on Getwell near American Way.

Police say she left the car running with her 12-year-old daughter inside when this man jumped in and drove away. The mom chased the car and was able to catch up when it stopped in traffic. That’s when police say she was able to pull her daughter out of the backseat to safety.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.