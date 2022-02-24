Advertise with Us
MLGW to resume disconnections in March

MLGW to resume disconnections in March
MLGW to resume disconnections in March(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW says that it will resume disconnections for nonpayment for customers on Monday, March 7.

They also announced that they have established payment and assistance programs to help ease the financial burden any customers with extenuating circumstances may be experiencing.

For more information on these programs call the MLGW Customer Care Center at 901-544-6549.

