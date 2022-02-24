MLGW to resume disconnections in March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW says that it will resume disconnections for nonpayment for customers on Monday, March 7.

They also announced that they have established payment and assistance programs to help ease the financial burden any customers with extenuating circumstances may be experiencing.

For more information on these programs call the MLGW Customer Care Center at 901-544-6549.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.