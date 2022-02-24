MLGW hosts town hall to address customer concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the candidates running for Shelby County mayor says a sale of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is highly unlikely.

Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan hosted a virtual town hall with MLGW leaders Wednesday to help answer customer questions.

Morgan represents District 5, which covers Midtown, Binghampton, Chickasaw Gardens, High Point Terrace, and East Memphis, all the way west to the 240 loop. Utility leaders say Morgan’s district had the highest concentration of power outages during the recent ice storm.

Frustration over long power restoration times led to a review of MLGW practices, along with debate about burying the power lines or even selling the publicly owned, non-profit utility to a private entity. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said a possible sale should be part of the conversation, though he made it clear he is not supporting the idea of selling MLGW by simply encouraging dialogue.

Morgan said an MLGW sale is almost “a political impossibility.”

“In order to initiate a sale of MLGW, it would have to be put as a referendum vote on the ballot for the people to decide,” said Morgan. “And I think from a practical, political standpoint, that is just going to be a very difficult thing to achieve, whether you want it to be sold or not, whether you want it privatized or not.”

Morgan is running unopposed in the Republican primary for Shelby County mayor. Incumbent Mayor Lee Harris faces challenger Keith Moody in the Democratic primary. The Shelby County primary election is May 3.

One other important item from Wednesday night’s MLGW town hall is no one’s power was disconnected for non-payment during the Feb. 3 ice storm and in the aftermath. But MLGW President & CEO J.T. Young said disconnections will start up again March 7.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.