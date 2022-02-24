Memphis NAACP giving out free gift cards to families impacted by Family Dollar rodent infestation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP Memphis Branch will be giving out free gifts cards Friday, Feb. 25 to families impacted by the rodent infestation at Family Dollar stores.

Gift cards in the amount of $150 will be given out from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 588 Vance Avenue in Memphis.

Families looking to receive a gift card must show the following:

Family Dollar store receipt showing purchases

Actual items purchased that need to be discarded

Name and location of the Family Dollar store patronized

Gift cards will be limited to one card per family while supplies last and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

