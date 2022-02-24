Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis NAACP giving out free gift cards to families impacted by Family Dollar rodent infestation

(OYS)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP Memphis Branch will be giving out free gifts cards Friday, Feb. 25 to families impacted by the rodent infestation at Family Dollar stores.

Gift cards in the amount of $150 will be given out from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 588 Vance Avenue in Memphis.

Families looking to receive a gift card must show the following:

  • Family Dollar store receipt showing purchases
  • Actual items purchased that need to be discarded
  • Name and location of the Family Dollar store patronized

Gift cards will be limited to one card per family while supplies last and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

