Man pleads guilty to crimes against ex-girlfriends, baby

Latherio Richard
Latherio Richard(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 32-year-old man has plead guilty to separate crimes involving two ex-girlfriends and the baby of a third girlfriend over the course 3 years.

According to a report from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the first incident occurred in 2017 when Latherio Richard went to a former girlfriend’s home to retrieve belongings. The two had broken up 10 months before, and Richard reportedly forced his way inside the woman’s home and shoved her, causing her to fall and break her ankle.

The report says the second, separate incident happened in 2018. Richard got into an argument with his then girlfriend at a hotel, and he pushed the woman’s head into a wall, refusing to let her leave.

The report says the most recent incident was in 2019 and involved a baby Richard had with another woman. The baby was brought into the emergency room with blisters on his feet and legs, and doctors say they were from being immersed in hot water. Richard had been babysitting the child the day the burns were found.

Richard has entered guilty pleas for attempted aggravated child abuse, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, and he has been sentenced to a total of 35 years on all counts.

