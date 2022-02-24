Advertise with Us
LIVE: Gov. Lee, education commissioner present new student-based funding formula for Tennessee schools

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and state education Commissioner Penny Schwinn are presenting Tennessee’s new student-based funding formula -- the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA).

Lee first called the funding formula under review in October 2021 after 30 years without any “meaningful” updates.

Soon after the Tennessee Department of Education and the General Assembly held 18 funding subcommittees and gathered input from thousands of Tennesseans including school leaders, elected officials, families, education stakeholders and members of the public regarding the formula.

Lee says the goal is to improve the way the state’s education is funded.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

