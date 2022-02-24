Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer highlights the rebirth of the D-Vine Spirituals gospel label on Bible & Tire Records.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about that story and the new anthology Trouble the Waters edited by Memphians Sheree Renée Thomas and Troy L. Wiggins.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

