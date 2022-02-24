Gov. Hutchinson responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine was a decision that should not stand.

Gov. Hutchinson asked Arkansans to pray and support a unified response on the issue.

An invasion of a sovereign nation cannot stand uncontested. I hope you’ll join me tonight in praying for the people of Ukraine and for a unified allied response. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) February 24, 2022

On Wednesday evening, Putin announced on Russian television his plans for the invasion.

Putin warned other countries, including the United States and NATO, that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen,” the AP reported.

