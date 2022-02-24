Advertise with Us
FedEx suspends services to and from Ukraine

(WBRC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 24, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx announced Thursday that it’s suspending services to and from Ukraine until further notice.

This comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

FedEx says the safety of its team members is its top priority. For updates on FedEx’s Ukraine service suspension, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

