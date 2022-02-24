Family of Memphis child killed in Christmas shooting testifies before lawmakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of 12-year-old Artemis Rayford says the last two months have been a nightmare.

On Christmas morning, Memphis police say someone in an SUV fired shots into a home on Haynes Street in Orange Mound.

One of the bullets struck Rayford as he played with Christmas presents.

He died a short time later.

On Wednesday, members of his family told their story to lawmakers in Nashville.

Rayford’s grandmother, Joyce Newson, says it’s been an especially rough time for his mother, who she says was not in an emotionally stable state to attend Wednesday’s hearing.

“One thing that she going to have to deal with for the rest of her life is when Artemis got shot, he got up from the game that he was playing and ran in there to his mom. But there’s nothing his mom could do. There’s nothing she could do. So that’s something she just gonna have to do for the rest of her life,” said Newson.

The family testified in support of a pair of bills by Memphis State Representative G.A. Hardaway.

One would make it a Class C felony and increase punishment for criminals who shoot into crowds, cars or homes.

The other would make it illegal to force or coerce someone into joining a gang.

“If those gang members are unable to crew, recruit young folks, they can’t do all this crazy street violence shooting at each other, running up and down the street, driving up and down the street,” said Hardaway.

“I know this bill might not help Artemis right now, but maybe the next family won’t have to go through this,” said Newson.

Lawmakers will consider these bills for the next several weeks.

Memphis police say the Christmas morning shooting remains an “ongoing investigation.”

Police have not announced any arrests.

If you have information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.