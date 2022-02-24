Downed trees, power lines block roadways in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The winter weather has caused several roadways to become blocked with downed trees and power lines.

The Tipton County Sheriff says that the roadways are mostly free of ice and the biggest hazards right now are the downed trees and low hanging limbs.

He advises every to stay safe and aware of any potential road hazards as road crews and volunteers work to clear the roadways.

