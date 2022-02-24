Advertise with Us
A complex weather pattern brings rain, thunder, sleet, and freezing rain making Wednesday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A steady stream of moisture from the Gulf is overriding cold air at the surface bringing a mix of precipitation to the Mid-South. The threat of accumulating ice along with periods of heavy rain have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning, a Winter Weather Advisory, and a Flood Watch over various parts of the Action News 5 coverage area through tonight and tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain for most areas and sleet along and north of I-40, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times, a light Northeast wind, and high temperatures in the 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain ending overnight along with a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs near 40, and lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day, high temperatures near 50, and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Wintry weather to impact the Mid-South tonight, tomorrow

Wintry weather to impact the Mid-South tonight, tomorrow