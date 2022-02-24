Bottom Line: The truth about hair skin and nail supplements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Want shinier, healthier hair? How about fewer wrinkles and stronger fingernails? What if you could get it from a pill? Well, that’s what some supplements promise. But do they work? Before you spend your money, Consumer Reports has the facts you need to know.

Drug store shelves are full of supplements that promise to improve hair, nails, and skin. A month’s supply can cost you anywhere from a few dollars to over $100.

Most of these contain ingredients like vitamins A, C, and E, Coenzyme Q10, and also biotin, which is a B vitamin.

Hair supplements often contain manganese and selenium as well as fatty acids like fish oil and flaxseed oil.

All of it might sound good, but where’s the science that says it works?

“Well, if your body has a nutrient deficiency, it can cause changes to the hair and sometimes to the skin and nails,” said Lisa Gill, Consumer Reports Investigative Health Reporter. “Like not getting enough vitamin A and E can lead to rough, scaly patches on the skin. Or A biotin deficiency can cause eczema and hair loss.”

But deficiencies are relatively uncommon. Most people can get the necessary nutrients through a healthy diet. And experts say there’s no good evidence that taking a supplement will help with normal, aging-related hair loss or nail damage, or give you healthier skin.

And what’s worse, getting too much of a nutrient can be bad too — like taking too much vitamin A can actually trigger hair loss.

But millions of people do take supplements. If that’s you, shop carefully.

“Dietary supplements are not tightly regulated by the Food and Drug Administration and might contain substances not listed on the label or have much less or more of an ingredient than promised,” said Gill.

If you choose to take supplements, CR suggests you choose one whose contents have been verified or certified by one of these four groups.

Consumer Reports says simple things like drinking plenty of water, eating a balanced diet and avoiding too much time in the sun can make a difference in keeping your hair, skin and nails healthy.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

