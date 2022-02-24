Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 22 Feb
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Ben Pirmann | Head Coach of 901 FC | memphis901fc.com
Empowering Young People Through Stories
A big message for children to help them better understand their emotions. the inspriing message inside this book!
T’arrah Marjé | Children’s Book Author | tmstories.com
The roadmap to success! We’ll share the building blocks, to a beginning business.
Trae Bodge | Small Business Expert | godaddy.com/sell
Tackle Diabetes with a Personalized Game Plan
Tackle diabetes with former NFL player Mike Golic sharing his game plan to a better life.
Mike Golic | Former NFL Player | Sportscaster | Type 2 Diabetic
Hope Warshaw | Diabetes Educator | talkingtypeyou.com
Covid Testing the Right Way & How to Avoid Scams
Not all covid tests or testing centers are created equally. How to sort through the uncertainty, using the correct way for testing covid at-home!
Dr. Emily Volk | President of College of American Pathologists | newsroom.cap.org
It was the prescription that gave one soon-to-be entrepreneur exactly what was needed to begin his business, creating a better-for-you menu with an overseas twist.
Using Technology to Save Our Forests
Mother Nature finds a friend in artificial intelligence, that’s helping protect the forests
Joseph Sexton Ph.D. | Chief Scientist & Co-Founder of terraPulse | terrapulse.com
What it takes to make the perfect margarita! We’re mixing things up with BABALU for National Margarita Day!
Michelle Laverty | Beverage Director at BABALU | eatbabalu.com
