Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 22 Feb

Memphis 901 FC 2022 Season

Ben Pirmann | Head Coach of 901 FC | memphis901fc.com

Empowering Young People Through Stories

A big message for children to help them better understand their emotions. the inspriing message inside this book!

T’arrah Marjé | Children’s Book Author | tmstories.com

Building a Small Business

The roadmap to success! We’ll share the building blocks, to a beginning business.

Trae Bodge | Small Business Expert | godaddy.com/sell

Tackle Diabetes with a Personalized Game Plan

Tackle diabetes with former NFL player Mike Golic sharing his game plan to a better life.

Mike Golic | Former NFL Player | Sportscaster | Type 2 Diabetic

Hope Warshaw | Diabetes Educator | talkingtypeyou.com

Covid Testing the Right Way & How to Avoid Scams

Not all covid tests or testing centers are created equally. How to sort through the uncertainty, using the correct way for testing covid at-home!

Dr. Emily Volk | President of College of American Pathologists | newsroom.cap.org

Creating Fusion Cuisines

It was the prescription that gave one soon-to-be entrepreneur exactly what was needed to begin his business, creating a better-for-you menu with an overseas twist.

Using Technology to Save Our Forests

Mother Nature finds a friend in artificial intelligence, that’s helping protect the forests

Joseph Sexton Ph.D. | Chief Scientist & Co-Founder of terraPulse | terrapulse.com

Margarita Day with BABALU

What it takes to make the perfect margarita! We’re mixing things up with BABALU for National Margarita Day!

Michelle Laverty | Beverage Director at BABALU | eatbabalu.com

