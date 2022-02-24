Arkansas Department of Health releases Family Dollar warehouse inspection reports

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - New details continue to emerge about the shocking conditions inside the Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis.

Federal inspectors reported thousands of rodents were found inside the facility, ultimately leading to a six-state recall.

Action News 5 obtained inspection reports from the Arkansas Department of Health that go back as far as July 2019.

The reports detail how health inspectors found live and dead rodents in areas where food was stored. Inspectors also repeatedly noted measures to keep pests out and away from food were not always taken.

On July 31, 2019, inspectors said maintenance on the Family Dollar distribution center grounds wasn’t enough to protect against food contamination. They noted finding spillage beneath aisles and bird feces near areas where products were stored.

Four complaints were filed with the state department of health between 2020 and 2021. In the first complaint, filed in January 2020, an employee from the U.S. Department of Agriculture noted that the distribution center was in “bad shape,” complaining that food items and juice were on the floors and dock doors were damaged.

One month later, health inspectors said they saw areas where products had spilled and dock doors had holes in them, leading outside. They noted that this could provide an entry point for pests.

In March 2020, inspectors reported those same doors were still damaged and some were left open to the outside.

A year later, complaints were filed in February and March, reporting rodents and termites falling out of boxes. One employee claimed nothing was being done to get rid of them.

A report from March 2021 said inspectors found rodents and nesting materials in aisles where food was stored. Nearly 600 pounds of contaminated food were thrown out. According to that report, warehouse management told inspectors they hired a pest control company to treat the facility weekly.

Another report from that same month shows 600 pounds of contaminated food was thrown out. Inspectors also saw rodents in traps. Management told them pest control measures were still happening on site.

April 2021, more rats were found in seven different aisles in the warehouse. This time, 750 pounds of food had to be thrown out.

Five months later, an inspection report noted live rodents in a box of Pringles. Inspectors also saw labels on canned chili had been gnawed on. One hundred pounds of canned chili and another one hundred pounds of sour cream and onion Pringles were thrown away.

A complaint filed in December said an employee claimed he saw three rats on his desk.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said more than 2,300 rodents were collected at the facility between March and September of last year.

By January 2022, inspectors reported rodents in 14 different aisles in the warehouse. All of them were where pet and human food were stored.

The Arkansas Department of Health and the FDA both reported that potentially contaminated products in areas that were inspected were all thrown out.

Action News 5 has reached out to Family Dollar several times since Monday to find out when the distribution center and affected stores will reopen, what cleaning processes need to happen before they reopen, and what happens to employees who are jobless.

We have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.