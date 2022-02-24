8,000 power outages reported in Arkansas

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas has reported approximately 8,000 customers without power due to the winter weather.

They say crews are working to restore services to those impacted and that Woodruff Electric Cooperative of Forrest city was hit hte hardest with more than 5,000 customers without service.

The cause of outages is largely due to trees and limbs on power lines.

